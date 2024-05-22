MLB Insider Names Marlins Most Likely To Be Moved at Deadline
The Miami Marlins are not having a great season.
Despite their relative success in May, where they’ve gone 9-10 and won two consecutive series against the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets, the team’s still trying to dig out of the 7-24 hole they dug in March and April. They’re stuck 19.5 games back in the National League East and have a -83 run differential, the 2nd-worst figure in baseball behind only the 15-34 Chicago White Sox (-100).
Because of those struggles, the Marlins are seen as a team that is likely to sell at the MLB Trade Deadline. The process has already started, in fact, with President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix trading leadoff man and reigning two-time batting champ Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres shortly after the calendar ticked over into May.
If you were curious who was on the trade block, MLB insider Jim Bowden says he knows. Writing for The Athletic, the former MLB general manager broke down all the options on the roster and narrowed it down to three “likely to be traded”: lefties Tanner Scott and Jesús Luzardo and first baseman Josh Bell.
Scott is the one that Bowden will be the “most sought-after” in trade talks, owing to his performance so far: 1.80 ERA and five saves in twenty innings so far. None of the other relievers even get a mention in the positional breakdown, which is understandable given that Declan Cronin is the only other reliever with an ERA below 3.50 and he’s still team-controlled for five additional seasons after this one.
Explaining his choice of Luzárdo, who has spent time on the injured list this season and struggled early, Bowden points to his recent performances:
However, he’s pitched well in his first two starts back, striking out eight and walking two in 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies, then striking out seven and walking none in six scoreless innings versus the Mets. If Luzardo pitches well between now and the deadline, he’s the Marlin most likely to be traded.
Bowden dismisses the possibility of Ryan Weathers attracting interest despite his 3.49 ERA due to his workload, stating “his lack of innings pitched over his career will be a concern for teams.”
For positon players, Bowden’s not really impressed with the options here, although he does mention Bell as a candidate to get moved.
The Marlins will listen on both of their corner infielders, first baseman Josh Bell and third base power hitter Jake Burger. Bell is hitting .229/.313/.369 with six home runs. Burger has spent significant time on the IL and is hitting .171 with three homers in 105 at-bats.
Bell’s picked up his game recently, hitting .310 with three homers in 19 May games. Owed $16.5M for this season after he picked up his player option last offseason, Bell’s a virtual certainty to get moved barring an offensive collapse or injury lest he walk for no compensation after the season.
Burger’s struggled since returning from the IL - in fourteen May games, he’s batting just .107/.123/.125 with fourteen strikeouts and only one extra base-hit. Burger’s owed just $760k this season and doesn’t reach arbitration until 2026, so he’s cost-controlled for both this season and the next and then subject to performance-based pay for the next three seasons after that, becoming a free agent in 2029.