Marlins Predicted to Make Intra-Division Trade at This Year's Deadline
The Miami Marlins are having a dreadful start to the 2024 season.
And so, trades are expected. Most losing teams tend to move MLB players for prospects at the trade deadline, with several across baseball expecting Miami to move some players during the season.
Bleacher Report is no different, but has a surprising move: They think Miami might move Opening Day starter Jesús Luzardo to the division-rival Atlanta Braves at the deadline.
Luzardo, 26, is currently 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in his first five starts of the season. He took a no-decision against Atlanta on April 14th in Miami, going five innings with five runs allowed on seven hits, walking one and striking out four.
Here’s what Bleacher Report writer Tim Kelly said about the potential intra-division deal:
Trades within the division are rare, but not as much as they used to be. If the Marlins were shopping Sandy Alcántara, they probably wouldn't want to trade him to a division rival. But while Jesus Luzardo is a solid pitcher, he's not a franchise icon, which would make trading him to the Atlanta Braves a little less painful.
With Spencer Strider out for the season, the Braves need to add front-line starting pitching as much as any contender in the league. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos might prefer a right-handed option to go with lefties Max Fried and Chris Sale, but beggars can't be choosers. If Luzardo is the best pitcher available, the Braves need to be in on him.
A prospect-rich team like the Baltimore Orioles probably could put together an even more compelling trade package for the Marlins, but the Braves will probably be more motivated to get a deal done to address the top of their starting rotation. Not only would Luzardo improve their World Series chances in 2024, but he would also be insurance if the aforementioned Fried departs in free agency this upcoming offseason.
Miami doesn't need to trade Luzardo, but the club could maximize its return for him this summer, because of the lack of other enticing options on the market and his having a few remaining years of team control.
Bendix won't get his entire wish list, but the Braves have such a loaded lineup and a clear need to add pitching, so they may be willing to overpay a bit.
Miami should make Atlanta say no on giving up pitcher Hurston Waldrep, the Braves' No. 2 overall prospect. Pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr. and catcher Drake Baldwin are among the other pieces in the Braves farm system that could make sense as part of a trade package for Luzardo.
For what it’s worth, I agree that Atlanta would balk at an ask for Waldrep or fellow top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who are both expected to contribute at the major league level in 2024. I do like the idea of getting catcher Drake Baldwin in the package - Miami’s struggled behind the plate ever since trading J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2018 season.
Drake Baldwin, one of the top pitchers - while I’d rather get former collegian Schwellenbach over J.R. Ritchie or Owen Murphy, bth prepsters that are behind Schwellenbach in the timeline - and another piece would hopefully be a good enough return for Bendix to move Luzardo for the next few seasons. Arbitration eligible for the 2nd time this season and making a salary of $5.5M, Luzardo’s status as a “Super 2” arbitration player means he has two more years of arbitration before reaching free agency after the 2026 season.