Marlins Line Up Behind Edward Cabrera Looking to Not Lose Series
The Miami Marlins can still avoid losing this series.
After dropping Friday night’s matchup against the Chicago Cubs, Miami split Saturday’s doubleheader thanks to a clutch ninth-inning homer from Bryan De La Cruz in game one.
And so, Miami heads out today with the ability to secure the season’s first non-losing series - the Marlins are sending Edward Cabrera to the Wrigley Field mound against embattled veteran Kyle Hendricks this afternoon.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 21st
Here's how Miami will line up for game one:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
3B Emmanuel Rivera
C Nick Fortes
Cabrera’s making his second start of the season after starting the year on the injured list with shoulder soreness that came up in spring training. He struck out ten batters last week in his six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing only one earned run on five hits and a single walk. Three current Cubs have taken him deep in their careers - 3B/RF Patrick Wisdom is 1-5 with a homer, LF Ian Happ is 2-7 with a homer, and 3B/DH Christopher Morel is 1-4 with a homer.
Here's Chicago’s lineup:
2B Nico Hoerner
CF Cody Bellinger
3B Christopher Morel
1B Michael Busch
SS Dansby Swanson
DH Garrett Cooper
RF Mike Tauchman
C Jacob Amaya
LF Alexander Canario
The 34-year-old Hendricks has been one of baseball’s worst starters this season, going 0-2 in his four starts with a 12.71 ERA. Averaging only 88 mph on his fastball, Hendricks has allowed a MLB-worst 24 earned runs in his seventeen innings, including a MLB-worst seven homers. He’s walked seven and struck out only eleven. Three Marlins have logged more than twenty at-bats against the veteran, with SS Tim Anderson batting .318 with an RBI (22 ABs), OF Avisaíl García batting .286 with a homer and five RBIs (21 ABs), and 1B Josh Bell batting only .130 with a single RBI in 23 at-bats.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 21st
Today's series finale is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET with a full suite of broadcast options. In-market, the Marlins broadcasts are on Bally Sports Sun and the Cubs are on Marquee Sports Network, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Cubs are on 670 The Score and WRTO 1200.