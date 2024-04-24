Marlins Activate Injured Catcher; Can He Deliver?
The Miami Marlins need some help.
Mired in a 6-19 slump to start the season, it's one of the worst beginning of a new campaign in franchise history. Injuries to the rotation have turned a strength into a struggle, with Miami's rotation contributing a 4.62 ERA and 5-11 record to the proceedings.
The position player group has mostly avoided injury, with the biggest losses so far this season being corner infielder Jake Burger (oblique) and catcher Christian Bethancourt (illness). But Bethancourt's back, with Miami activating him off the injured list and inserting him as the starter tonight versus the Atlanta Braves in the series finale.
Bethancourt, 32, has struggled offensively this season, currently hitless in twenty-two at-bats on the season. But there's reason for hope, because his rehab stint went much better - he picked up hits in each of the three games he played for AAA Jacksonville against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles organization), including a double in his first rehab start.
And Miami needs that modest offensive success to translate to the major league level. Marlins catchers have an MLB-worst .069 batting average, with a grand total of five hits (and only two extra-base hits) in 78 plate appearances.
All of the statistical production has come from starter Nick Fortes - backup Jhonny Pereda, who was promoted from Jacksonville when Bethancourt went on the IL but was sent back down today, was hitless in his five at-bats.
It's an issue that Miami's never really fixed - the team has cycled through catcher options ever since they traded J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2018 season.
Maybe the rehab stint in Jacksonville can help Bethancourt get his first MLB hit of 2024.