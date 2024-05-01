WATCH: Marlins Star Ejected After Frustrations Reached a Boiling Point
The Miami Marlins have had a frustrating season.
Just one year removed from making the postseason, the Marlins started this season 6-24 and have had one of the worst offenses, defenses and bullpens in all of baseball. Multiple starters have been injured (or optioned to AAA Jacksonville), and position players are either getting hurt (Jake Burger, Tim Anderson) or benched for poor effort (Jesús Sánchez last night.)
And Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached a breaking point.
The Marlois centerfielder was ejected from tonight’s game in the 7th inning by home plate umpire Jansen Visconti. Down 5-0 after Sixto Sanchez gave up six first-inning hits (including a homer), Jazz was trying to bring his team back when he disagreed with a close (but correct) strike call on the inside corner that ended the at-bat. Hot mics could pick up what he was saying, exclaiming “No f****** way. That's not a strike. It's not a f****** strike.” to Visconti.
Jazz continued to argue the call as he walked back to the dugout and then continued chirping at Visconti, despite a warning, prompting the eventual ejection.
Here’s a video of the play:
The frustration is understandable. At the same time, it’s hard to argue that Visconti handled this incorrectly. Unlike most veteran umpires, he didn’t engage in an argument with Jazz, he attempted to move on, and even warned Chisholm before eventually ejecting him.
And it’s hard to be mad at Jazz Chisholm Jr. for this, either. He’s been struggling at the plate, batting a career-worst .245, and is stuck on a team that’s admittedly going nowhere but a selling spree at the trade deadline.
Just a bad situation all around.