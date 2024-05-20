Marlins Hoping to Continue Hot Stretch With Series Opener Against Milwaukee
The Miami Marlins are, relatively speaking, en fuego.
Miami won four of their six games last week, finishing with two series victories over the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. It was the best winning percentage of any single week of the season for The Fish, who used both lockdown pitching and some timely offense to pick up their four wins.
Miami’s looking to keep the good times rolling in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers this evening. The Marlins are sending lefty Ryan Weathers to the mound opposite Joe Ross.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, May 20th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
DH Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
3B Jake Burger
LF Nick Gordon
2B Otto Lopez
SS Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Weathers is coming off of his best start of the season, going eight scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers with only three hits, walking no one while striking out four. He has one career start against the Brewers, coming in 2021 while a member of the San Diego Padres: four scoreless innings with only one hit, with two walks and five strikeouts. The only current member of the Brewers to face him in the majors is shortstop Willy Adames, who went 1-2.
Here is the Brewers lineup:
DH William Contreras
LF Christian Yelich
3B Joey Ortiz
SS Willy Adames
C Gary Sánchez
RF Jackson Chourio
2B Andruw Monasterio
1B Owen Miller
CF Joey Wiemer
Ross is slowly recovering his ERA after a rough start to the season - in his last three starts, he’s allowed only six earned runs in sixteen innings, striking out twelve and walking only three. Similar to Weathers, the last time Ross faced the Marlins was in 2021, when he went seven scoreless innings on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Only three Marlins have at-bats off of Ross: Josh Bell is 2-4 with a homer, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is 1-3, and Jesús Sánchez is 1-2.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, May 20th
This evening’s series opener is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Brewers are on Bally Sports Wisconsin. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while Milwaukee is on WTMJ 620 and the Brewers Radio Network.