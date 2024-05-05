Marlins Attempt to Right Ship in Series Finale Against Oakland Athletics
The Miami Marlins are having a rough few days.
Just days after trading second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, a trade that’s been widely panned by much of baseball, Miami’s been taken to the woodshed by the Oakland Athletics in the first two games of the series. Oakland’s outscored the Marlins twenty-three to five, with yesterday’s thrashing a low point of the season for Miami. A’s hitters had twenty-six hits, including six homers, while Miami had just barely more hits as a team (seven) than Arraez had by himself in his Padres debut (four).
Miami has a chance to avoid a sweep today, with Sixto Sánchez on the mound against Joe Boyle.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s on Sunday, May 5th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
LF Bryan De La Cruz
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
2B Vidál Bruján
3B Jonah Bride
C Christian Bethancourt
After starting the season in the bullpen, Sánchez is making his third start of 2024. It’s not been smooth sailing for the oft-injured starter, who returned to the major leagues this season after a multi-season absence: He’s 0-1 with a 8.36 ERA in his 14 innings on the year, striking out nine and walking four. But he broke an unfortunate streak last time out: With Miami beating Colorado on April 30th, it marked the first time in Sixto’s nine appearances this season that the Marlins didn’t lose a game he pitched in. Miami hopes that happens again today with the benefit of unfamiliarity - None of Oakland’s hitters have faced Sánchez in their careers.
Here's Oakland’s lineup:
2B Abraham Toro
1B Tyler Nevin
CF JJ Bleday
DH Brent Rooker
LF Seth Brown
RF Lawrence Butler
SS Darell Hernaiz
C Kyle McCann
3B Brett Harris
After a miraculous improvement in command last season in his brief call-up, Boyle’s regressed this year into who he was in the minors: An electric arm that doesn’t always know where the ball is going. He’s 2-4 with a 6.08 ERA in his six starts, leading the American League in both walks (20) and wild pitches (four). He’s never faced Miami and no Marlins hitters have an official at-bat off of him.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s on Sunday, May 5th
Today's series finale is scheduled for 4:07 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the A’s are on NBCSCA. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the A’s are on Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2 and KIQI 1010.