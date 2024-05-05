Miami Gets Blasted By Oakland to Lose Series on Saturday Night
The Miami Marlins took a beating today, dropping their matchup with the Oakland Athletics by a score of 20-4 to officially drop the series.
Here’s what you need to know from the contest:
Miami’s pitching staff wore this one
Trevor Rogers got the start for Miami, and it just did not work out for the young starter. Rogers was charged with eight runs on eight hits and three walks in just 2.1 innings, getting knocked out in the third inning. He strick out only one while allowing two homers, throwing 78 pitches (44 strikes) in the process.
Rogers just struggled to miss bats today. He got only three whiffs, all on the fastball, and finished with a paltry 18% CSW. Oakland hitters made contact with 30 of their 33 swings, putting fourteen of those in play and fouling sixteen off.
Darren McCaughan came in after Rogers and was tasked with giving Miami some length; his ERA will pay the price. McCaughan went 4.2 innings, being charged with eight runs of his own on nine hits and three walks, giving up three homers.
Corner infielder Emmanuel Rivera pitched the ninth, giving up four runs on four hits (including a homer).
Where is the offense?
While it’s not realistic to assume that Miami’s offense could have kept up with a 20-run pace from Oakland, the Marlins offense didn’t come close. Miami hitters picked up only seven hits and four runs, with Bryan De La Cruz (2-4 with a homer and two RBIs) the only player with multiple hits.
It’s not much, but Nick Fortes’ 6th inning solo homer was the first home run of the season for a Miami catcher, coming in the 35th game of the season.
Luis Arraez had a great debut for San Diego
To add insult to injury, recently traded second baseman Luis Arraez made his debut for the San Diego Padres tonight. Leading off from the designated hitter spot, he went 4-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. He’s the first Padres player to debut with a four-hit game.
What’s next for the Miami Marlins?
Miami wraps up the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:07 PM, with Sixto Sánchez making his third start in what is expected to be a quasi-bullpen game against righty Joe Boyle. The broadcast can be found on Bally Sports Florida.