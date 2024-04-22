Marlins See No Movement in Latest Power Rankings
Following a week in in which they went 3-4, the Miami Marlins saw no movement in their placing in the latest power rankings from MLB.com.
The Marlins checked in at No. 28 last week and remained in that position this week.
MLB.com's Will Leitch gave his input on the Marlins.
"The win over the Cubs on Sunday secured, at last, a series that they didn’t lose: It was a four-game split at Wrigley, which is counting as progress," Leitch said. "There’s still plenty of bad news here, though: A.J. Puk, with left shoulder fatigue, became the latest young Marlins starter to hit the injured list. A trip to Atlanta this week is unlikely to provide them that elusive first series win."
The Marlins hosted the San Francisco Giants, picking up one win in a three-game series and split a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The Marlins turn their attention to a three-game road series with the Atlanta Braves this week followed by a four-game series with the Washington Nationals to kick off a seven-game home stretch at loanDepot Park.