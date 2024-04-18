Contenders Expected to Attempt to Trade For Marlins Star Reliever
The Miami Marlins are expected to be major players in the trade market this season, looking for prospects in return for their few big name players.
Though the team hasn't been off to a great start as a whole, some individual players still hold a fair bit of value with contending teams.
One such player is closer Tanner Scott, who was listed as one of baseball's top nine trade targets by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
He is coming off of an elite 2023 season that had a lot of people excited about his future. This season has not been one that many had hoped for, though, as he has seen his earned run average jump up above 4.00.
There haven't been a ton of save opportunities for him this season, but he is 2-1 in those chances. He has three total losses out of the bullpen so far.
The biggest thing that he can do to fix his season is cut down on walks. He currently has walked 12 batters while striking out just eight.
Despite the slow start, Kelly mentioned a couple of contending teams that could be on the phone with the Marlins soon. The 'ideal' spots listed were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres.
The first thing that the Marlins should be asking for in return for their players is hitting prospects. They have a couple of solid pitchers in their farm system, but are severely lacking exciting hitters.