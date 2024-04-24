Are The Marlins Stars Losing Their Trade Value?
The Miami Marlins are not going to be competing for the playoffs in 2024, that much is clear after their 6-18 start, but they do need their star players to still perform well.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed out one reason for each team to panic at this point in the season. For Miami, he listed the worry about being able to salvage something from their biggest names at the trade deadline.
Here is what he had to say about the Marlins:
"Everything is pointed toward a trade-deadline fire sale that, hopefully, will result in an influx of young talent.But this is assuming that Miami will have goods to trade. For that to happen, Luis Arraez, Tim Anderson, Josh Bell, Tanner Scott and especially Jesús Luzardo, who has a 6.58 ERA, will need to shape up and rebuild their value after cold starts to the year."
Scott should be fine - he has played fine for the most part. He is sitting at a 3.38 ERA through 10 appearances after only one outing where he really got shelled.
Bell started out the season fine but his production has nosedived to a career-worst .187 batting average and .607 OPS. Still, a power-first switch-hitter should be able to garner something on the open market.
Arraez and Anderson haven't been stellar, but don't have significantly worse value than they did entering the year. Arraez is sitting at a .284 BA, while he is usually comfortably above .300.
The big issue so far this season has been Luzardo. If Miami was going to blow it up, it would have him that would net them the biggest haul. Now, through five appearances, he is playing at a consistently poor level that might have teams wary of trading too much away for him.