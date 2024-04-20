Mets Catcher Francisco Alvarez Placed on Injured List; Tomás Nido Returns
In a disappointing turn of events for the New York Mets, catcher Francisco Alvarez sustained a thumb injury while running the bases during their impressive 9-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers last night. As a result, Alvarez is headed to the 15 day injured list, leaving a void in the Mets' lineup.
Stepping in to fill Alvarez's roster spot is Tomás Nido, who received a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse. Nido's return to the Mets comes as a surprise to many fans, as he was designated for assignment back in 2023 when Omar Narvaez returned from injury. However, circumstances have brought Nido back into the fold, and he'll now have the opportunity to contribute to the team once again.
With Alvarez sidelined, Narvaez is set to assume the role of the Mets' primary starting catcher. Despite a modest batting average of .217 in eight games played this season, Narvaez showcased his value by delivering two crucial runs batted in as a replacement for Alvarez in last night's victory over the Dodgers.
To make room for Nido on the 40 man roster, the Mets made another roster move by designating left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram for assignment.
As the Mets navigate through this roster adjustment, fans will be eagerly watching to see how Nido and Narvaez perform in their respective roles and how the team adapts to the change in their lineup.