Justin Verlander Back To The Mets?
The Houston Astros' rocky start to the season, coupled with their current last-place standing in the AL West, has raised speculation about potential trades. With the team's performance faltering, the idea of becoming sellers has gained traction, especially considering their missing managerial presence without Dusty Baker.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal floated an intriguing possibility: Justin Verlander, the former Mets co-ace, could find himself back with the New York Mets by the trade deadline. The Mets, who are already covering the majority of Verlander's hefty $43.3 million salary, could be an attractive destination for the veteran pitcher.
Verlander, a multi time Cy Young winner and World Series champion, has a storied history with winning. While injuries have sidelined him in recent seasons, his potential return could provide a significant boost to the Mets' pitching rotation, especially if he can return to his previous dominant form.
The idea of Verlander donning the Mets' uniform once again adds an intriguing dimension to the team's aspirations for the season. With Verlander's experience and track record of success, he could serve as a valuable asset as the Mets push for postseason contention.
However, acquiring Verlander would likely come at a cost for the Mets, as they would need to part ways with prospects or players to facilitate the trade. Additionally, there are uncertainties surrounding Verlander's health and performance after being sidelined for an extended period.
As the trade deadline approaches, the possibility of Verlander returning to the Mets remains speculative but tantalizing. Mets fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on developments, eagerly awaiting any potential updates regarding the veteran pitcher's future.