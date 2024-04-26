Report: Kodai Senga will face live hitters, Tylor Megill to begin rehab assignment
An already thin New York Mets starting rotation is expected to add Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill in the coming weeks.
MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo provided key updates Friday on New York’s right-handed starting pitchers. Senga and Megill remain at different stages of their current ongoing rehab assignments with different anticipated timetables for return.
Senga reportedly threw an up-down bullpen Thursday and is scheduled to face hitters for the first time since sustaining injury on Monday. Senga started the season on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder capsule strain following spring training.
Tylor Megill reportedly is due to begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with two innings for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. Megill (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day IL on April 1, just three games into the season in the midst of New York’s 0-5 start.
The 31-year old Senga – 12-7, 2.98 ERA, 202 strikeouts, 77 walks in 166.1 innings – was a key part of the Mets rotation in 2023. He was a National League All-Star in his first Major League season, and became the de facto ace of the staff moving forward after Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander midseason trades.
The 28-year old Megill, who turns 29 in July, has had an up-and-down four-year career with the Mets (17-17, 4.68 ERA, 259 strikeouts, 101 walks in 267.1 total innings). Megill, who has primarily been used as a starter, was expected to be an important depth pitcher for the Mets this season behind Senga, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea.
Despite no Senga and Megill, New York’s pitching has been highly effective for manager Carlos Mendoza approaching the conclusion of April. The Mets sit at 13-11 overall, third in the NL East and 4.5 games behind the first place Atlanta Braves, and that is due in large part to a 3.53 Team ERA, which ranks ninth among all 30 Major League teams entering Friday, April 26.
The Mets surprisingly rank sixth in MLB with 231 strikeouts with the Tampa Bay Rays. Their bullpen continues to impress as well; according to FanGraphs: New York’s 1.5 WAR among relief pitchers is second only behind the Cleveland Guardians (1.8) entering Friday.
After a 3-3 California road trip against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, New York begins a seven-game home stand at Citi Field with a three-game set with the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets will then host the Chicago Cubs for four games next week.