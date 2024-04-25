Marlins Ace Is Widely Expected To Be Traded; Should Mets Make Move?
The New York Mets have surprised some people this season.
New York had a disastrous start to the campaign but has turned things around since and currently is 13-11. There is a real reason to have hope about this Mets team and they could end up competing for a postseason spot late into the campaign.
The Mets' starting rotation has been solid and the offense has started to pick up after a slow start. The offense should get even better soon as All-Star slugger J.D. Martinez is expected to make his season debut on Friday.
New York hasn't had ace Kodai Senga yet this season but he should be back at some point to help give the club a lift. Another top addition to the rotation could make sense if New York still is in the run for a postseason spot in the summer.
One player who is expected to be traded is Miami Marlins young starter Jesús Luzardo, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"It may not be to the same extent they sold after winning championships in 1997 and 2003, but expect the Miami Marlins to be the most active seller in advance of the trade deadline, as new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix tries to retool the team in his image," Kelly said. Assuming he rebounds from a slow start, Jesús Luzardo will be the most coveted starting pitcher on what projects to be a weak market.
"Luzardo posted a 3.48 ERA in 50 starts between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Further increasing his value is the fact that he can't become a free agent until after the 2026 season."
If the Marlins do end up trading Luzardo, he could be the type of pitcher to help give New York a boost. New York has the prospect capital needed to get a deal done and could surprise some people this year.
More MLB: Mets Linked To Cy Young Award Winner As Possible Option To Boost Rotation