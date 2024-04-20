New York Mets' Superstar Suffers Scary Thumb Injury
The New York Mets will be forced to hold their breath after their superstar suffered a scary looking thumb injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Catcher Francisco Alvarez left the Mets' latest contest after awkwardly bending his thumb while trying to catch himself while rounding first base.
This is a significant loss for the Mets, who have won 10-of-13 games, and Alvarez has played a big role in their recent success. In 15 games, Alvarez has slashed .241/.293/.370 with a .663 OPS, one home run and eight RBIs.
Alvarez's injury comes at a poor time, as the Mets recently lost third baseman Brett Baty to a hamstring injury. Baty is considered day-to-day, according to manager Carlos Mendoza, and the team will hope for the best with Alvarez.
Baty and Alvarez have really come into their own this year on both sides of the diamond, which has provided a tremendous boost for the Mets.
Alvarez, 22, had an impressive rookie season with the Mets in 2023, slashing .209/.284/.437 with a .721 OPS, 25 home runs and 63 RBIs in 123 games. His offensive numbers as a catcher have been eye popping given the position is typically known for defense. And Alvarez is no slouch behind the plate, as one of the best pitch framers in the league.
Despite being a youngster, Alvarez has taken charge of the Mets' pitching staff and the team has thrived as a result. He has shown maturity in the early part of his career and is extremely dedicated to his craft, which has seen him improve defensively.
The Mets cannot afford to lose both Alvarez and Baty for an extended period of time. But it will be wait-and-see mode for both of their young stars as the team hopes for the best.