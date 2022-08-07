Skip to main content

David Peterson Turns In Solid Spot Start For New York Mets

Left-handed pitcher David Peterson gave the Mets 5 1/3 solid innings after returning from Triple-A Syracuse for a spot start on Saturday afternoon.

David Peterson has done all the Mets have asked of him this year, and overall, has succeeded in doing so.

That trend continued on Saturday in Game 1 of the Mets' day/night doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.

Up from Triple-A Syracuse where Peterson had been the last week after a couple relief appearances out of the Mets' bullpen, the lefty was back in his element on Saturday as he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old scattered just three hits in the spot start and earned his sixth win of the campaign.

Peterson is an important piece to the depth of the big league rotation.

The Mets saw first hand last year how precious pitching is, and this year, they are in a good position, and they know they can rely on Peterson when they call on him.

“The goal is for this team to win, and for us to reach our ultimate goal,” Peterson said Saturday. “Any way that I can help possible, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Coming in to 2022, Peterson was a bit of a forgotten man, or at the very least, a bit of an anomaly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A former first round pick, Peterson had a strong rookie campaign during the shortened 2020 season, as he pitched to a 3.44 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched with a 0.5 fWAR.

Last season, Peterson hit a bit of a wall in a sophomore slump season. 

In 15 outings, the Colorado native had a 5.54 ERA, 4.78 FIP, and 3.93 xFIP. 

In July of last year, Peterson landed on the injured list with an oblique strain. Later that year, he broke his foot after feeling a pop while walking and missed the remainder of the season.

Having Peterson as a starting rotation option this year has been a major boost to the team. In 18 games (14 starts), he has a 3.30 ERA and has a career high 10.5 K/9. His slider has also been a key tertiary pitch that has allowed him to take that next step towards being a strong MLB starter.

As the season progresses and the Mets look to clinch their first playoff berth from 2016, the Mets might deploy Peterson as a reliever.

“I’m ready to take that job,” Peterson said Saturday.

Regardless, it is a huge positive for the Mets to have the flexibility they do with Peterson.

New York Mets

Read More

David Peterson Turns In Solid Spot Start For New York Mets

56 seconds ago

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

7 hours ago

New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

12 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

By Rob Piersall7 hours ago
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Darin Ruf (28) hits a two run double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

By Rob Piersall12 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Miss Big Catch Deadline Move, But Add Productive Reinforcements

By Pat RagazzoAug 3, 2022 7:21 PM EDT
USATSI_18600269_168390281_lowres
News

New York Mets Acquire Right-Hander Mychal Givens From Chicago Cubs

By Rob PiersallAug 2, 2022 6:59 PM EDT
USATSI_18730188_168390281_lowres
News

New York Mets Acquire Darin Ruf From Giants For J.D. Davis, Prospects

By Rob PiersallAug 2, 2022 4:29 PM EDT
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) scores in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

Where New York Mets' Roster Needs Stand With Trade Deadline Looming

By Pat RagazzoAug 1, 2022 11:34 PM EDT
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts after hitting a pop out against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Ex-New York Mets INF Robinson Canó Let Go by 3rd Team This Season

By Rob PiersallAug 1, 2022 8:19 PM EDT
Jul 6, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park.
News

New York Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

By Rob PiersallAug 1, 2022 7:05 PM EDT