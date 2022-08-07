David Peterson Turns In Solid Spot Start For New York Mets

David Peterson has done all the Mets have asked of him this year, and overall, has succeeded in doing so.

That trend continued on Saturday in Game 1 of the Mets' day/night doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.

Up from Triple-A Syracuse where Peterson had been the last week after a couple relief appearances out of the Mets' bullpen, the lefty was back in his element on Saturday as he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

The 26-year-old scattered just three hits in the spot start and earned his sixth win of the campaign.

Peterson is an important piece to the depth of the big league rotation.

The Mets saw first hand last year how precious pitching is, and this year, they are in a good position, and they know they can rely on Peterson when they call on him.

“The goal is for this team to win, and for us to reach our ultimate goal,” Peterson said Saturday. “Any way that I can help possible, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Coming in to 2022, Peterson was a bit of a forgotten man, or at the very least, a bit of an anomaly.

A former first round pick, Peterson had a strong rookie campaign during the shortened 2020 season, as he pitched to a 3.44 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched with a 0.5 fWAR.

Last season, Peterson hit a bit of a wall in a sophomore slump season.

In 15 outings, the Colorado native had a 5.54 ERA, 4.78 FIP, and 3.93 xFIP.

In July of last year, Peterson landed on the injured list with an oblique strain. Later that year, he broke his foot after feeling a pop while walking and missed the remainder of the season.

Having Peterson as a starting rotation option this year has been a major boost to the team. In 18 games (14 starts), he has a 3.30 ERA and has a career high 10.5 K/9. His slider has also been a key tertiary pitch that has allowed him to take that next step towards being a strong MLB starter.

As the season progresses and the Mets look to clinch their first playoff berth from 2016, the Mets might deploy Peterson as a reliever.

“I’m ready to take that job,” Peterson said Saturday.

Regardless, it is a huge positive for the Mets to have the flexibility they do with Peterson.