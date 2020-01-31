Former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson announces retirement

One of the nicest guys in all of baseball is calling it a career.

Former New York Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson announced that he is retiring at the age of 38. The three-time All-Star played four seasons for the Mets.

"I've been blessed to play professional baseball for the greater part of two decades," Granderson said on his Twitter account. "As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in Little League. My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don't think; have fun."

Granderson continued, and said "as I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only getting started."

Through Granderson's 16-year career, he spent with bulk of his career playing for the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, followed by short stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Miami Marlins. He finished his career with 344 home runs, 1800 hits, and 937 RBI.

During his four seasons with the Mets, Granderson had 95 home runs and a .341 on-base percentage. Granderson played a prominent role on the 2015 Mets, helping them win the National League Pennant. Granderson's 2015 season was probably his best as a member of the Mets. That year he had 26 home runs, 70 RBI, and a .364 on-base percentage, primarily as the team's leadoff hitter. Despite losing to the Kansas City Royals in five games, Granderson had three home runs during that World Series.

Known as one of the nicest guys in baseball, Granderson won the MLB's Roberto Clemente Award in 2016. He founded the Grand Kids Foundation, which emphasizes positive development on the youth. Granderson is the perfect example of a player who uses his platform for good.

"Thank you-to the MLB, MLBPA, my teammates and coaches, front office staff, members of the media, partners, and the fans-for the ride of a lifetime," Granderson said.

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter of Granderson's life has in store for him.