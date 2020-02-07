Amazin' Clubhouse
Top Stories
News

Jessica Mendoza steps away from special advisor role with Mets; will have new and expanded job at ESPN

Michael Natale

Jessica Mendoza will no longer serve as a special advisor for the New York Mets, and her time as an analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball has also come to an end. However, she did sign a multi-year extension and will work in a wide variety of roles for ESPN, the network announced. 

“I’ve always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time," Mendoza said in a statement released by ESPN. "From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I’m excited about everything that lies ahead. Some of the best memories of my career have been with Sunday Night Baseball and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family. I’m grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can’t wait for the season to get started."

As part of her new contract, Mendoza will be featured more on some of ESPN's shows, and will also serve as an in-game analyst for the network's weeknight baseball games.  

"We are happy for Jessica Mendoza who will be expanding her role at ESPN," Brodie Van Wagenen said on his Twitter account. "To focus more on those new responsibilities she will no longer be a Special Advisor to the @Mets." 

Mendoza had worked for the Mets as a special advisor since 2019, and had been an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball since 2015. Some found it controversial that Mendoza worked at the same time for both the Mets and ESPN. Now her main focus will be at ESPN in an expanded role. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mets officially acknowledge deal for Wilpons to sell team to Steve Cohen is off; Wilpons still actively looking to sell team

Things have gone haywire in Queens.

Rick Laughland

The Wilpons and Steve Cohen release statements as sale of Mets falls through

The Wilpons will still be in search of a new buyer for the New York Mets.

Michael Natale

Rob Manfred believes the sale of the Mets has fallen through

MLB's commissioner spoke about the recent reports that the sale of the New York Mets was falling through

Michael Natale

Cohen Private Ventures won't comment on status of stalled deal with Wilpons for controlling interest in Mets

Steve Cohen's office wasn't eager to comment on negotiations hitting a snag.

Rick Laughland

Only the Wilpons could create a mess where Steve Cohen is ready to rescind offer to take majority control of Mets

Nightmares are ensuing for Mets fans.

Rick Laughland

Sale of Mets to Hedge Fund Manager on "Life Support"

Fears exist that Steve Cohen is "backing out" of Mets Sale.

Michael Cohen

Mets manager Luis Rojas sees Edwin Diaz's struggles as a fixable confidence issue

Mets skipper vows to turnaround the Amazin's closer.

Rick Laughland

When will the New York Mets win another World Series?

New York Mets fans are yearning to bring a World Series back to Queens

Justin Rimpi

Mets not floating Dominic Smith's name in potential trade talks

The Amazin's have cooled on trade talks involving Dominic Smith.

Rick Laughland

Mets sign veteran first baseman Matt Adams to minor league deal

Matt Adams spent the 2019 season with the Washington Nationals

Michael Natale