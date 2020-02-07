Jessica Mendoza steps away from special advisor role with Mets; will have new and expanded job at ESPN

Jessica Mendoza will no longer serve as a special advisor for the New York Mets, and her time as an analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball has also come to an end. However, she did sign a multi-year extension and will work in a wide variety of roles for ESPN, the network announced.

“I’ve always prioritized my growth and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time," Mendoza said in a statement released by ESPN. "From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features, I’m excited about everything that lies ahead. Some of the best memories of my career have been with Sunday Night Baseball and I will miss my time with our amazing crew, who have been like family. I’m grateful to ESPN for continuing to commit to me and I can’t wait for the season to get started."

As part of her new contract, Mendoza will be featured more on some of ESPN's shows, and will also serve as an in-game analyst for the network's weeknight baseball games.

"We are happy for Jessica Mendoza who will be expanding her role at ESPN," Brodie Van Wagenen said on his Twitter account. "To focus more on those new responsibilities she will no longer be a Special Advisor to the @Mets."

Mendoza had worked for the Mets as a special advisor since 2019, and had been an analyst on Sunday Night Baseball since 2015. Some found it controversial that Mendoza worked at the same time for both the Mets and ESPN. Now her main focus will be at ESPN in an expanded role.