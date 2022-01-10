Mets' Brandon Nimmo Switches Agencies Ahead Of Potential Contract Negotiations

With Brandon Nimmo entering his final year of arbitration in 2022, the Mets have interest in extending him prior to the season.

And in preparation of these potential contract negotiations, which can begin after the lockout ends, Nimmo has left CAA and will now be represented by Boras Corp, as Mike Puma of The New York Post reported on Jan. 10.

Scott Boras, who is the head of Nimmo's new agency, is responsible for helping star pitcher Max Scherzer land a record-setting $43 million AAV with the Mets on a three-year, $130 million deal in November.

Now, Nimmo, 29, will have a chance to sign a long-term contract with the team that selected him in the first-round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Back in December, a rival agent walked through the process, context and projection with Inside the Mets regarding what Nimmo's extension might look like. And according to this agent, Nimmo could receive a deal that hovers around seven-years, $125 million with the Mets buying out his final year of arbitration.

Despite being limited to just 92 games last season due to a ligament tear near his index finger and a hamstring strain, Nimmo still produced an impressive 3.6 bWAR and .292/.401/.437/.838 slash line.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Nimmo has the fourth-highest on-base percentage in baseball at a .398 clip. During this span, Nimmo has been one of the league's best outfielders, slashing .267/.398/.457 with a 136 OPS+ in 356 games.

If Nimmo cannot strike a long-term deal with the Mets before the season starts, he will become a free agent after the 2022 campaign.