Mets Get Blown Out By Orioles in 10-3 Loss

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the New York Mets gave up 10 unanswered runs to drop the first-of-two games to the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Mets rolled into Baltimore on Tuesday with some momentum after winning two straight games to wrap up their series against the San Diego Padres.

They even got out to a fast start against the Orioles when first baseman Pete Alonso slugged a two-run home run to put his team up 2-0 early.

However, this lead would not hold up for very long, as starting pitcher David Peterson's struggles continued after giving up three runs in the second inning.

Peterson, who gave up five runs in 0.1 innings last time out, allowed another four runs on Tuesday in just 2.2 innings.

His ERA is now up to 6.32 on the season, as he has surrendered 19 runs in his last 22.2 innings.

For the second straight start, Peterson was relieved by Robert Gsellman. But this time, Gsellman was shaky himself, giving up four runs of his own in 2.1 innings.

The Orioles busted the game open in the bottom of the fifth when Maikel Franco sent a three-run shot into the upper deck in left field off Gsellman to put his team up 8-2.

Jacob Barnes gave up a run on three hits in the bottom of the sixth, as the Orioles tacked on their ninth run of the evening. Right-hander Drew Smith surrendered a solo home run to Anthony Santander in the eighth inning, as well.

Baltimore's offense continued their hot hitting, recording seven doubles and two home runs on the night. They recorded 16 hits and scored 10 unanswered runs against a Mets' pitching staff that entered the contest with the second-best ERA in MLB at 3.05.

The Mets' bats on the other hand, went five innings without a hit after Alonso's homer in the first. They were ultimately out-hit 16-4 by the Orioles.

Alonso was the lone bright spot for the Mets as he hit two home runs and drove in all three Mets' runs.

The Amazins' will look to split the series on Wednesday with Taijuan Walker going against former Met Matt Harvey.