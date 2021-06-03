New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme could be nearing a return from the IL, as he is set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday.

New York Mets utility man Luis Guillorme is set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse. Guillorme has been out since April 30 with an oblique injury.

Despite losing third baseman Jonathan Villar to hamstring tightness on Wednesday, the New York Mets could be getting a solid replacement option back from the Injured List soon enough.

Super utility man Luis Guillorme, whose been out since April 30 with an oblique strain, is set to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, per Tim Healey of Newsday.

And if all goes well for Guillorme, he should be able to rejoin the Mets in the next week or so, which would be a huge boost to the lineup, especially if Villar is forced to miss time.

Regardless, Guillorme will likely receive significant playing time even if Villar avoids an IL trip, as starting infielders' Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis are no where close to returning yet.

With the amount of injuries the Mets have endured this season, Guillorme is the type of player they need, given his ability to play multiple positions in the infield at a high level.

Luckily, Jose Peraza has been solid at second base with McNeil on the shelf, but third base is now a question mark with Davis gone and now, Villar potentially out.

Guillorme has proven time-and-again to be a more than serviceable depth piece for the Mets. And he will hopefully be another important card added to the Amazins' deck, as they continue to get some reinforcements back to their roster.