Mets Manager Buck Showalter Will Miss Wednesday's Game Due To Medical Procedure

NEW YORK -- Following the Mets' double header sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter shared that he will not be in the dugout for his team's next game.

As Showalter revealed after his postgame press conference, he will undergo a medical procedure on Wednesday, which will force him to miss the third game of the series between the Mets and Giants.

However, the skipper expects to return to the team on Thursday for the series finale with San Francisco.

In Showalter's absence, the 65-year-old indicated that several members of the coaching staff could possibly share his role of managing the ball club.

The Mets are also hopeful that bench coach Glenn Sherlock can potentially return from the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday as well.

The Mets are 9-3 on the season, have won three games in a row and are aiming for a series victory over the Giants on Wednesday with Chris Bassitt on the mound.

