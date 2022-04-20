Skip to main content
Mets Manager Buck Showalter Will Miss Wednesday's Game Due To Medical Procedure

Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed that he will miss Wednesday's game due to a medical procedure.

NEW YORK -- Following the Mets' double header sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter shared that he will not be in the dugout for his team's next game.

As Showalter revealed after his postgame press conference, he will undergo a medical procedure on Wednesday, which will force him to miss the third game of the series between the Mets and Giants. 

However, the skipper expects to return to the team on Thursday for the series finale with San Francisco. 

In Showalter's absence, the 65-year-old indicated that several members of the coaching staff could possibly share his role of managing the ball club. 

The Mets are also hopeful that bench coach Glenn Sherlock can potentially return from the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday as well. 

The Mets are 9-3 on the season, have won three games in a row and are aiming for a series victory over the Giants on Wednesday with Chris Bassitt on the mound. 

Max Scherzer struck out 10 batters in a dominant Citi Field debut. The Mets swept the double header from the Giants on Tuesday.
Mets pickup first walk-off win of the season behind Francisco Lindor's RBI single in extra innings.
Mets' Jacob deGrom
The Mets have activated Brandon Nimmo from the COVID-19 IL prior to Game 1 of their double header with the San Francisco Giants. Outfielder Mark Canha remains unavailable.
Former big-leaguer Alex Rodriguez made a bold prediction about the Mets' probability of winning not one, but two championships across the next decade.
Mets starter Tylor Megill shattered all expectations in his first career Opening Day start, leading his team to a victory over the Nationals to open up the regular-season.
Why starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco looks like an early bounce-back candidate for the Mets.
Find out when the Mets might get Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha and Glenn Sherlock back from the COVID-19 IL.
