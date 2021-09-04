Mets Overcome Blown 7-Run Lead, Loss Of Nimmo To Win 7th Straight Game

The Mets blew a seven-run lead and lost Brandon Nimmo to hamstring tightness, but they were still able to bounce back to win their seventh straight game.

The Mets may have won their seventh straight contest in a Game 1 victory over the Nationals in Saturday's doubleheader, but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

First, they lost Brandon Nimmo to hamstring tightness, but that wasn't the worst of their luck, as spotty defense mixed with a bullpen meltdown saw the Mets blow a 9-0 lead.

And just like that, the Mets and Nationals found themselves in extra innings for the second straight game.

Seth Lugo blew a two-run save in the bottom of the seventh, allowing a two-run shot to Andrew Stevenson with two-outs. The Mets then failed to score in the top of the 10th, and the Nationals loaded the bases with one out against Trevor May in the bottom half. But with the winning run on third and one out, May was able to get the next two hitters to pop out, sending the game to the ninth.

Luckily, Francisco Lindor bailed the Mets out in the top of the ninth with a leadoff two-run homer to put his team back ahead, 11-9. Lindor went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and had the big long ball in this contest.

Jonathan Villar had three more hits out of the leadoff spot, and after the Mets found success with Villar and Nimmo as their 1-2 punch in the top of the order, Nimmo exited with an injury.

Marcus Stroman got through five innings, allowing three runs on six hits to go along with two strikeouts and three walks. Miguel Castro was charged with three runs in the sixth, but Brad Hand was able to limit the damage in his Mets debut.

The Mets are now back over .500 at 68-67 and are 3.5 games back in the NL East. Rookie Tylor Megill will take the bump in the night cap, as the Mets go for the doubleheader sweep and their eighth straight win tonight.