Mets Still In On Javier Báez, 2 AL Teams Pursuing Him

The Mets went on a shopping spree on Black Friday which landed them Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar for a total of $124.5 million.

Now, they've shifted their focus towards the starting pitching market. But that doesn't mean they are out of the hunt for one more big bat.

According to multiple sources, the Mets remain very serious on a reunion with Javier Báez and the expectation is that his camp will allow owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler to match any external offer.

And given this factor, the Mets have been able to comfortably zero in on adding to their pitching staff, which needs a major facelift.

In the meantime, Báez has been drawing serious interest from at least two American League teams in the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

MLB Network first reported that these two clubs were interested in Báez.

While the word around the industry is that the Tigers want a big money shortstop, they are not willing to exceed $300 million in order to get one.

As for the Red Sox, they have mainstay Xander Bogaerts at short, so that means Báez would have to shift over to second base in the long-term.

This is something Báez has previously said he would only be willing to do if it meant he could play next to his good friend Francisco Lindor.

And this statement became a reality down the stretch of the season, where this duo found individual success in the performance department by playing next to each other in the Big Apple.

An additional aspect riding in the Mets' favor is that Lindor and Báez talk almost everyday, and Lindor is lobbying to Cohen to bring back his close buddy.

But Báez won't come cheap and is said to be seeking a six-year deal worth $200 million, which is shortstop money.

However, the Mets just might be willing to do this, but they'd prefer to add more years onto the deal to lower the AAV.

Báez has already proven that he can be a star in New York, so the adjustment of playing here is not a concern.

The only really area the Mets should be hesitant in is his lack of plate discipline, which was greatly improved in 47 games with the team last season.

Regardless, Báez still has to show that this new found approach is something that will stick with his game permanently moving forward.

Even still, the Mets can live with the strikeouts after signing three very disciplined hitters in Marte, Canha and Escobar yesterday.

Not to mention, Báez is an impact bat, who can change the game with his glove and base-running ability as well.

By bringing back Báez, the Mets will strengthen their defense up the middle and have another star to pair with Lindor and Pete Alonso.