New York Mets Call Up Mark Vientos
The New York Mets made a surprising roster move on Saturday.
Despite designated hitter J.D. Martinez rejoining the roster and making his team debut on Friday, the Mets decided to call up infielder/DH Mark Vientos the next day. When asked by reporters about his role with the team, Vientos responded that he doesn't know yet.
"They haven't said anything yet," Vientos said to the media. "Whatever they want me to do, I'm here for it."
Vientos struggled in 65 games for the Mets last season, as he hit just .211/.253/.367 with nine home runs and 22 RBI. Nonetheless, he was the frontrunner for the DH spot in the Mets' lineup during spring training before Martinez was signed. Vientos additionally has hammered minor league pitching over the past few years, as he had a .999 OPS in 61 games with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets last year and is hitting .302/.388/.535 with Syracuse this year in 23 games.
With those numbers in the minors, it's clear that Vientos is ready to return to the big leagues for good. However, the timing of his call-up is certainly surprising as it directly coincided with Martinez completing his ramp-up and debuting with the team; although the Mets lost 4-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals, their new DH went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, indicating he's picking up right where he left off.
With the DH position occupied, Vientos can play first or third base; however, these positions are occupied as well by Pete Alonso and Brett Baty, respectively. Alonso is a given, but Baty got off to a strong start this season. He has hit a bit of a rough patch, with just two hits in his last 21 at-bats, so perhaps the call-up of Vientos is in response to this slump.
At the moment, there is not a countermove for calling up Vientos. But with their 24-year-old prospect back in The Show, the Mets will now look to find a way to give him consistent playing time.