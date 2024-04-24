New York Mets Fans Urged to Worry Over $102 Million Pitcher
The New York Mets have started to struggle again, losing their last three games and scoring just three runs as a team. While the offense and pitching staff were able to hold up over an impressive stretch earlier in the month that saw them get back on track, the worries are back.
After a quiet offseason, the Mets weren't expected to have much success this season, but anything is possible in baseball.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes that despite some of the struggles for New York, Edwin Diaz is the reason they should be worried. Rymer wrote that Diaz "looks weirdly vulnerable" and pointed to his fastball being down 2.4 MPH.
The right-handed reliever, who suffered a knee injury before the season last year, has still done what he's needed to do in the back end of the Mets bullpen. After signing a five-year, $102 million contract, the expectation was for him to be the best relief pitcher in baseball. If he can post similar stats to what he's done to start this year, he'll be right in the mix to earn that honor.
His 1.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched indicate he still has some of the best stuff in baseball.
Diaz's fastball being down a few MPH is a bit of a concern, but it's also important to factor in the injury he dealt with. Once he gets his legs back on the mound, it would be unsurprising to see his velocity come back, too.
If New York wants to be a surprise team this season, the Puerto Rico native has to be elite.