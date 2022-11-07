Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

Two more Mets opted out of their deals and are now free agents.
The Mets had two more players opt out of their deals, adding to their already extensive list of free agents.

According to MLBPA, Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker have both opted out of their contracts.

DeGrom declined his $30.5 million option, as expected. Per multiple reports, deGrom is said to be happy in New York and wants to re-sign with the Mets.

General manager Billy Eppler had a 1-on-1 conversation with deGrom about his contract status following the Mets' Wild Card elimination loss in October. The Mets also had dialogue with deGrom about his contract during the season.

DeGrom signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2019 season. 

As for Walker, he declined a $6 million player option. After going 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA across 157.1 innings, Walker is expected to receive a significant raise in free agency.

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

