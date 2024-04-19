New York Mets Star Not Named Pete Alonso Viewed as Potential Trade Candidate
As the New York Mets approach the trade deadline, the front office faces many challenging decisions. As of now, there isn't any bigger question than the future of Pete Alonso in the Queens. If the front office doesn't have plans to extend him this offseason, moving him at the deadline is the ideal thing to do.
Letting the right-handed slugger walk for nothing would be one of the worst decisions the Mets have ever made.
While Alonso's the hot name to potentially be moved, Paul Hembekides of ESPN gave his thoughts on the ESPN Baseball Tonight Podcast about New York trading closer Edwin Diaz. The right-handed closer, when healthy, is regarded as one of the top relievers in baseball.
"I’m curious to see if around trade deadline time, we’re talking about Alonso and even talking about (closer) Edwin Diaz, who could be an enormous boost for any number of teams at that point because of the role that he occupies,”
The idea of moving Diaz doesn't make sense if the Mets plan on competing for a World Series as many expect in 2025. However, if Steve Cohen isn't going to go all out and spend as much as he needs to for this roster to improve, they could land a haul for Diaz.
After missing the entire 2023 season due to getting injured in the World Baseball Classic, the Puerto Rico native has proven his worth in his first 7.0 innings of work. In his seven appearances, Diaz has allowed two hits, one earned run, and has struck out 10.
He all but guarantees a win for New York when he comes in with a lead, an incredible asset for a team looking to compete in October.
It'll be interesting to see the direction the Mets go in at the deadline, but moving Diaz shouldn't be in the front offices' plans.