Tylor Megill to rejoin New York Mets on road trip.

It appears the New York Mets' rotation is about to get healthier.

According to a source, starting pitcher Tylor Megill is headed out west to rejoin the Mets on Monday as the team continues their road trip in San Diego against the Padres. The plan is for Megill to throw a bullpen session this week, before the club determines whether he can be activated from the IL.

Should Megill receive the green light, this would put him in line to take the hill this weekend in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. Mets have not yet committed to a date, Megill’s next turn would be Friday, but his start could come Saturday instead on an extra day’s rest.

Megill has been on the IL since May 12 with biceps tendinitis. The righty made his first rehab start for Double A Binghamton on Sunday, tossing 3 2/3 innings on 53 pitches, while allowing two runs and striking out five batters.

The 26-year-old has posted a 4-2 record and 4.41 ERA across seven starts this season, while serving as Jacob deGrom's replacement in the rotation. The return of Megill will be a major boost for a Mets rotation that is missing both deGrom and Max Scherzer.

Trevor Williams, who has filled in nicely in the rotation since Megill went on the shelf, could revert back to his versatile swingman role in the Mets' bullpen as a long reliever that can serve as a spot starter when needed. If the Mets opt to keep Williams in their rotation, David Peterson would be the odd man out.

