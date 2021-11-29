Report: Mets In Aggressive Pursuit Of Max Scherzer

With the Dec. 2 lockout rapidly approaching, the Mets are looking to add multiple starting pitchers in free agency.

And according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, they are aggressively pursuing veteran ace Max Scherzer.

However, as Heyman went onto note, the Mets are fully aware of Scherzer's reluctance to come to New York.

Last season, Scherzer limited his possible trade destinations to teams that play in the state of California, which saw him get dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although Scherzer's agent Scott Boras said at GM Meetings earlier in the month that his client does not care about geography, only winning, the Mets are prepared to pivot to plan B, which is believed to be right-hander Kevin Gausman.

Per multiple reports, Gausman is expected to make his decision no later than Monday and the Mets are one of the teams involved.

The Mets have also shown interest in righty Jon Gray, who would give them a strong trio at the top of the rotation if they were to add Scherzer or Gausman as well. Mike Mayer of Metsmerized brought up Gray and the Mets today.

Regarding Marcus Stroman, he decided to tweet about his displeasure with the Mets again over the weekend, claiming they'd rather sign Gausman or Robbie Ray over him.

At this point, It's safe to say that Stroman is unlikely to return to Queens.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan said, the free agent market is about to be a "white whale" over the course of the next 24 hours. So buckle up because Inside the Mets will have you covered on every move that the Amazins' make!