St. Louis Cardinals Urged to Trade for Mets Recently Acquired Slugger
The New York Mets signed slugger J.D. Martinez late in the offseason, giving them another hitter who can produce in the lineup. Martinez, who's been in the league since 2011, has been one of the best hitters in baseball for much of the past decade.
Playing his age 35 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, the Florida native slashed .271/.321/.572 with 27 home runs, showing no signs of slowing down at the plate.
His impressive play during last year further proved who he was as a player, earning All-Star nods in every season since 2018 except 2020 when there wasn't an All-Star game due to COVID-19.
Martinez made his debut for the Mets over the weekend and already made his presence felt. He's 4-13 with one double and one RBI.
If he can get going the way everyone expects him to, New York could be a dark horse team that makes the postseason. The team has struggled again recently, going 4-6 in their last 10 games, but proved in the middle of April they're a team that can go on a stretch at any given moment.
However, if they don't, a player like Martinez could be traded.
Curt Bishop of FanSided listed four moves the St. Louis Cardinals can make, listing a trade for Martinez as the No. 1 option.
While Martinez will be an excellent bat in this lineup that needs help, moving him at the deadline if the Mets are out of postseason contention would make sense from the front office's perspective. The 36-year-old could be someone they re-sign at the end of the season as Steve Cohen's expected to spend more money, but getting a prospect or two back for him might be the better option.
It's still early and the hope for New York is to compete. However, if that isn't the case, trades could happen.