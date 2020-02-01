Mets not floating Dominic Smith's name in potential trade talks

The Mets might not be done making moves this offseason, but there is one player who hasn't been put on the trading block that many have suspected could be on the move.

Dominic Smith is not being actively shopped by the Mets despite rumors that signing Matt Adams to a minor league deal could spell trouble for the Mets first baseman turned outfielder.

Earlier in the offseason, it was rumored that the Mets floated Smith's name in talks to unload Jed Lowrie's contract, but no deal ever came to fruition.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen is leaving now stone unturned with his own future with the franchise less than certain.

New York just under three weeks under Spring Training action gets underway, so things will have to happen quick if the Amazin's have any plans to ship Smith out.

Things could change at the drop of a hat, but for the time being, the Mets are not actively shopping Smith in trade talks. It appears as though the Amazin's are going to stand pat with the current roster and let Spring Training position battles play out on the roster.

The backend of both the bullpen and starting rotation are the most glaring question marks ahead of the season. Jeurys Familia is down 30 pounds and the Mets brass claims Edwin Diaz's mechanics are back on track, but most fans will believe that when they see it.

Also, Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha signed with the club under the expectation that they'll be in the starting rotation.

Jacob deGrom, Noah Sydnergaard, Marcus Stroman are definitely slated as starters, but Steven Matz, Porcello and Wacha will be battling for two spots.

So while Smith makes sense for the Mets as potential trade bait, there are more pressing needs on the roster that need to be sorted out during Spring Training than a fourth outfielder.