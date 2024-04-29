Watch New York Mets Infielder Slam Walk-Off Home Run Vs. Cardinals
Mark Vientos gave the New York Mets a huge boost on Sunday as he hit a walk-off home run in extra innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Citi Field.
It was Vientos’ second game this season with the Mets, as he went 1-for-2 on Saturday.
He had two hits in two at-bats on Sunday, with that second hit setting off a wild celebration at home field.
Vientos entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Brett Baty and in his first at-bat in the ninth he singled but was stranded on base.
In the 11th inning, thing worked out differently. The Cardinals scored a run in the top half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. After Harrison Bader singled to score ghost runner D.J. Stewart to tie the game at two, that brought up Vientos.
He blasted a high singer from St. Louis reliever Matthew Liberatore for the first walk-off home run of his career.
As he trotted around the bases, he could barely contain the emotion.
“To be honest with you, I feel like it’s almost a déjà vu moment,” Vientos said to MLB.com. “I feel like I’ve lived that moment over and over in my head. It was just like, let it go, let all the energy out.”
The Mets called Vientos up on Saturday as part of a flurry of moves before Saturday’s game with St. Louis, including moving outfielder Starling Marte to the bereavement list,
Vientos’ bat has struggled in the Majors since he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse late in 2022. In 16 games that season he batted .167.
He played 65 games last season and batted .211 with nine home runs and 22 RBI.
He was the Mets’ second-round pick in 2017 out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.