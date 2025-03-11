Former MLB Executive Criticizes Washington Nationals Offseason for Lack of Spending
Despite winning only 71 games for the second consecutive year, there was a good amount of optimism surrounding the Washington Nationals heading into the offseason.
The team’s payroll was in excellent shape, void of any bad contracts.
Even more money was coming off the books with veterans such as starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and first baseman Joey Gallo becoming free agents.
With an emerging young core making up a strong foundation, there were some people predicting the Nationals would start to spend money this offseason to help accelerate the rebuild by upgrading their roster.
Alas, the spending spree never came.
Instead, the team took a calculated approach to free agency when it came to their spending.
Trevor Williams, who re-signed with the team after agreeing to a two-year, $14 million deal, was the only MLB free agent who landed a multi-year contract from Washington.
International pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara also landed a two-year deal worth $3.5 million.
Every other player the team signed in free agency - designated hitter Josh Bell, utility man Amed Rosario, right-handed starting pitcher Michael Soroka, infielder Paul DeJong and a trio of right-handed relief pitchers in Kyle Finnegan, Jorge Lopez and Lucas Sims - all signed one-year deals worth under $10 million.
Soroka was the highest paid, landing $9 million.
Because of this strategy the front office deployed, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) didn’t love the Nationals' offseason.
In a recent piece where he handed out report cards for each team in the league, Washington received a "C+" as their grade.
“They didn’t spend the money required in trades or free agency to make marked improvement in the standings this year,” was the reasoning the former MLB executive gave for the grade.
While it may have disappointed some people to not see Washington get more aggressive this offseason, when taking a step back and looking at their current situation, it isn’t too hard to understand.
They weren’t going to land anyone at the top of the market, such as third baseman Alex Bregman or outfielder Juan Soto, to supercharge the offense. Given the price tag of the top-of-the-market starting pitchers, the team did well bringing back Williams and landing Soroka, who looks healthy this offseason.
The veteran additions will help build a solid floor for the team.
How much they improve and move up the standings in 2025 will be determined by the development of their young stars, such as outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews.
Competition is also fierce.
There are three legitimate World Series contenders in their own division with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Nationals aren’t near their level yet, but the gap could close in the near future given how many talented young players are on the roster.
That could result in a spending spree next free agency, but for now, the offseason they put together as a former MLB executive disappointed.