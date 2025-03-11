Japanese Star Might Have Played Himself out of Washington Nationals Rotation Spot
The Washington Nationals are honing in on their fifth starter for the Opening Day roster.
Manager Dave Martinez made it official that MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, Trevor Williams and Michael Soroka would begin the year in the rotation. He also discussed what he's looking for when it comes to the fifth spot.
Right now, it's a battle between three players; DJ Herz, Mitchell Parker and Shinnosuke Ogasawara.
The duo of Herz and Parker were thrown into the fire last season based on injuries, and after they showed well in their rookie campaigns, they entered the spring with confidence knowing they could perform at the highest level of professional baseball.
Ogasawara is trying to figure out if he can.
Coming over from Japan this winter by being the franchise's first-ever Asian-born international signing, the 27-year-old has been given an opportunity to prove he can be a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball.
Unrotunately, it seems like he might not be ready just yet.
Ogasawara has had a tough go of it during spring training games, having issues with full pitch counts that has run up his total number of pitches early in his outings.
And with a 7.56 ERA across his four starts, giving up seven earned runs on 16 hits in 8.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts and five walks, his performance could be enough where he is no longer being considered for an Opening Day rotation spot.
"Ogasawara may be running out of time to make his case for inclusion on the Opening Day roster," stated Mark Zuckerman of MASN.
It wouldn't be surprising if that was the case.
The Nationals were hoping he could be a ready-made starting pitcher coming over from Japan, allowing them to insert the lefty into the mix while Herz and Parker get another year of development. But it seems like he might need more time to adjust with a stint in the minors.
Washington could also look to convert him to a reliever.
While they signed him with the intent of him being a starting pitcher for them, a need in the relief staff that could arise during the year that might force their hand.
It should be noted that Ogasawara could still be the fifth starter before the spring ends.
Herz has performed worse than the Japanese ace in his spring outings, and while Parker has looked sharp and seems to be the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to filling this opening, he could also struggle down the stretch.
The competition is ongoing, but Ogasawara has an uphill battle if he's going to make the Opening Roster.