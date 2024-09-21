Washington Nationals President and GM Reveals Teams Goal for Offseason
The Washington Nationals are playing out the stretch in what will be their fifth consecutive losing season. Since winning the World Series in 2019, they haven’t been overly competitive on the field as they transition into a new era.
Despite the losses piling up in the second half of the season, the future looks extremely bright for the Nationals.
The team is loaded with high-upside young talent in their lineup. Star outfield prospects James Wood and Dylan Crews both made their MLB debuts this season. CJ Abrams turned into an All-Star, representing the team at the Midsummer Classic in Texas.
Unheralded youngsters have emerged as everyday contributors as well.
Jacob Young will be in the running for a Gold Glove in center field and Luis Garcia Jr. at second base combines with Abrams as one of the youngest double play duos in the game.
On the mound, a few bright spots have emerged down the stretch.
MacKenzie Gore has regained the ace-like form he showed earlier in the season. DJ Herz has been pitching very well and Mitchell Parker has been solid in between some normal rookie woes. Jake Irving has been the team’s anchor throughout the season.
All four of those players are 27 or younger, giving Washington a nice base to build off of. In the opinion of many people, adding one established frontline starter to the mix would solve a lot of the team’s problems.
While no stone will be left unturned, pitching isn’t what the Nationals are going to be focusing on this upcoming offseason. Instead, they will be looking to add some pop to their lineup.
When asked about the potential of adding a first baseman, team president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo revealed to Bill Ladson of MLB.com that Washington will be on the hunt for middle-of-the-order bats and not just first basemen.
“I wouldn’t keyhole us at first base. We need some offense. We need a couple of bats that can hit in the middle of the lineup and take the onus off some of these good young core players and assist them in the run creation of our offense. We have the core players to be middle-of-the-lineup hitters. If we add a bat or two into that group, it takes a little bit of pressure off everybody and everybody can relax a little bit more and develop into the players we think they are going to be.”
With some money coming off the books this winter, the Nationals can be players in free agency with money to spend. There has been some speculation that the Nationals could attempt to have a reunion with star outfielder Juan Soto.
While certainly the biggest name available this offseason, there are a lot of players who would check the boxes which Rizzo will be looking for.
They aren’t going to limit themselves, but expect first base to be a position the team certainly considers options. Pete Alonso and Christian Walker both would theoretically fit. Alex Bregman would bring championship experience to a young team in the infield.
Anthony Santander, Tyler O’Neill and Teoscar Hernandez could all be upgrades in the outfield and as designated hitter. Jurickson Profar has been excellent for the San Diego Padres in left field but can play virtually every position.
Options are plentiful. What it could come down to is how much money ownership is willing to spend.