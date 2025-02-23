Washington Nationals Top Infield Prospect Possesses All-Star Upside
With spring training here for the Washington Nationals, this will be an important time for their young core to continue to gain experience before the start of a new season.
Coming into 2025, the Nationals have some expectations after years of rebuilding. Despite winning just 71 games last year, it felt a bit different with the young talent for the team starting to come up and make an impact.
There has been a lot of losing for Washington in recent years, but the time to start winning might be now.
After stockpiling young talent since winning the World Series in 2019, some of these players are already making an impact. Shortstop CJ Abrams was named to his first All-Star team last year and Luis Garcia Jr. also put together an All-Star caliber campaign.
In the outfield, some more high-end talent is starting to emerge with both James Wood and Dylan Crews getting called up last summer. Despite a lot of young talent already on the team, more is on the way soon.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com (paid subscription required) recently wrote about top prospect Brady House rising through the minors and possessing All-Star potential.
House is the second-best prospect in the system behind Crews for the Nationals and one of the top 100 in the minors comfortably.
The 21-year-old was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. Now, with some success in the minors, a 2025 call-up seems likely.
Last year, the young slugger slashed .241/.297/.402 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI between both Double-A and Triple-A.
Being as far along in the minors as House has achieved so far is an impressive feat. When looking at his game, there is a lot to like. He’s got good power for the hot corner and plays a solid game defensively.
However, one area he will likely be working on this spring and in the minors to start the season will be trying to limit strikeouts and be a bit more patient at the plate. Having an on-base percentage below .300 isn’t ideal, but that is fixable.
Even though the 21-year-old might not have the same upside as Wood or Crews, he is projected to be a solid player.
Washington values what he can bring to the table based on their offseason moves. The Nationals signed Paul DeJong to help man third base this season, leaving the door open for House whenever he is ready with no long-term commitment to DeJong.
With some plus-power, House might have some All-Star potential in the future.