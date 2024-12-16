Watch: Washington Nationals' Dylan Crews, Commanders' Jayden Daniels Meet
After some down years collectively as a sports city, Washington D.C. looks to be on the verge of a youth movement with some young superstars ready to take over the city.
The Washington Nationals encapsulate this as well as anyone with one of the youngest rosters in all of baseball and expected to be led by a talented young core in 2024.
Perhaps the greatest example is top prospect outfielder Dylan Crews, who showed some serious flashes in his first 31 MLB games down the stretch of the 2023 season. Crews is going to be a star, but over the weekend he got a chance to meet another young stud who has captured the attention of the city this season.
With the Washington Commanders playing in the state of Crews' alma mater LSU hitting the road to take on the New Orleans Saints, Crews got a chance to go to the game and meet Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, a fellow LSU Tigers alum. The two even got a chance to swap jerseys on the field after the game:
Crews helped to lead LSU to a national championship in 2023 as Daniels would have a spectacular second season for the Tigers just months later and eventually claim a Heisman Trophy before becoming the No. 2 selection in the NFL Draft.
Shortly after Daniels was drafted, Crews became the No. 2 overall selection for the Nationals in the 2023 MLB Draft and since then has quickly risen up the ranks.
After a huge 2023 season in rookie ball, Crews began the 2024 season in Double-A Harrisburg before getting called up to Triple-A Rochester. Eventually making it to the big leagues in August, Crews posted a .219 batting average and .641 OPS down the stretch of the season for the Nationals and likely needs some more time to adjust to MLB pitching.
Daniels on the other hand has had a massive rookie season for the Commanders and helped lead them to a 9-5 record and in prime position to go to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Crews and Daniels will be the faces of Washington sports for a long time to come, but seeing the two meet and chop it up, one already the established star in Daniels and the other the ascending future star in Crews should make fans of D.C. sports smile and be filled with excitement about what's to come.