Baltimore Orioles Should Pursue Newly Available Toronto Blue Jays Closer
The Baltimore Orioles will be buyers at this season's MLB trade deadline, that much is certain.
How aggressive they become is the real question, but they will undoubtedly kick the tires on upgrading their weakest unit - the bullpen.
The Orioles will have a tough task ahead of them chasing down the New York Yankees for the American League East division title but with a late surge it is possible. A bonafide late innings relief pitcher that can come in during high-leverage situations is what Baltimore will need to pursue, and it won't come cheap.
One possibility is Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, a pitcher that USA Today's Bob Nightengale thinks will be moved at this year's trade deadline.
"The Toronto Blue Jays are the team buyers are keeping their eye on at the trade deadline knowing they could move first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, DH Justin Turner, outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier, closer Jordan Romano and starters Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt," writes Nightengale.
Romano would likely come at a relatively cheap price tag in terms of prospect return for a few reasons.
First, he is 31 years old and relief pitchers generally tend not to age well.
Secondly, he holds a 4.50 ERA in just 12.0 innings pitched and seven saves. The light workload has more to do with the Blue Jays inability to put themselves in a position to win then it does Romano's ability. But still, he has struggled some on the mound.
Finally, he is owed $7.75 million contract with Toronto in arbitration this season and the price tag likely won't fall in his final year next season.
All in all, Romano is the type of guy the Orioles may pursue because of price tag and the extra year of control, he fits the profile the front office usually likes to swing for.