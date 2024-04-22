Baltimore Orioles Ace Among Trades Making an Immediate Impact
The Baltimore Orioles have continued their success from the 2023 season, currently 13-7 and 0.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East. After winning 101 games and the division a year ago, the Orioles are in a prime position to do so again.
While they've played well, Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez have been a big part in that. The team is 9-0 in starts by the two right-handers and 4-7 in all other games. If it weren't for what Burnes has done on the mound, Baltimore would be in a much different position 20 games into the season.
Kyle Bradish is still rehabbing and should join the team soon, giving the pitching staff another quality arm.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com released his 10 offseason additions paying off in a big way, listing the former Cy Young winner as one of the 10 making an impact.
Burnes, who had a tough start on Saturday, allowing three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched, has a 2.76 ERA on the season. In his 29 1/3 innings of work, the California native has struck out 29 and walked just five.
Making this move, the Orioles expected the three-time All-Star to come in and make an immediate impact. Statically, Burnes has pitched as well as ever and looks to be exactly what the organization traded for.
The 29-year-old is the favorite on most sportsbooks to win the Cy Young, an indication of what he's done on the mound.
A trade was needed for an ace this offseason and the front office delivered with one of the best arms in the league. Now, they're seeing why they made that move.