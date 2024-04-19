Baltimore Orioles Ace Drops Interesting Take on Josh Hader, Craig Kimbrel
Corbin Burnes wasn't the only elite pitcher the Baltimore Orioles acquired this offseason. While Craig Kimbrel might not be the best closer in baseball like he once was, the veteran still has plenty left in the tank.
During his first eight appearances with the Orioles. Kimbrel has been as good as any reliever in baseball. The 35-year-old has allowed three hits, one earned run, and has struck out 14 in eight innings.
Players in Baltimore have been impressed with Kimbrel. His impact has been felt not just as a player, but as a person, as he's someone who can lead this clubhouse.
Danny Coulombe, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, said Kimbrel is a "Hall of Famer."
He added that the Alabama native treats everyone with the same amount of respect. With all of the young players on the roster, his respect is wanted by many.
Burnes played with an elite closer when he was teammates with Josh Hader on the Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes says that Kimbrel has been one of the best closers in the league since he entered the big leagues, a kind comment from one of the best starters in baseball.
The former Cy Young winner added that he believes Hader was trying to rival what Kimbrel had done in his career. He later said that when they played with each other in the All-Star Game in Seattle, Hader and Kimbrel were going back and forth, teaching the left-hander all he knew.
Earning a spot in Cooperstown is never an easy task for a reliever, but Kimbrel has done everything he can to warrant a plaque with the greatest players to ever play the game. For now, he continues to be an excellent teammate and an even better pitcher.