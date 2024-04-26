Baltimore Orioles Closer Passes His Role Model in Latest Career Feat
When the Baltimore Orioles lost their superstar closer Felix Bautista last season to Tommy John surgery, there was concern about how things might look for them in 2024 with the reigning Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year winner sidelined.
Knowing there could be some issues closing out games, the front office went out and signed free agent Craig Kimbrel to come in and be their bridge closer for the season.
As one of the best players at his position of all time, the Orioles figured they'd be in good hands.
However, things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the veteran when he blew his first save opportunity that raised some concerns based on how his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies ended following his implosion in the playoffs.
But since that point, the 25-year-old has been sensational.
Kimbrel has recorded seven saves in a row, good for fourth-most in the league right now and 423 for his career.
That now puts him seventh all-time in MLB history, moving past his role model Billy Wagner.
Kimbrel and Wagner developed a relationship during their time together with the Atlanta Braves when Baltimore's current closer was just a rookie, and Wagner was in his final season.
"He definitely showed the intensity needed to play this game for a long time. And I was very appreciative at a young age to be able to see that," Kimbrel said about his lone year learning from the Hall of Fame hopeful according to Jake Rill of MLB.com.
For anyone who has followed the Orioles' new closer throughout his career, they know that things haven't always gone perfectly during his outings, on a season-to-season basis, or for his entire 15-year career.
One thing Kimbrel certainly has is resilience.
"I don't think you can become as successful as Craig has been without having some of that. So hopefully, some of that was something I said. But he was special from the get-go," Wagner told MLB.com.
Records are always something players want to hold onto, especially for those on the cusp of a Hall of Fame selection like the legendary left-hander who has just missed the requisite number of votes needed to be inducted.
That wasn't the case when Kimbrel surpassed Wagner, though.
"He's always been somebody I've followed and admired, because he was so talented at the beginning. I'm happy for him. I'm not surprised. I've always thought he was great, so I couldn't be happier for him," Wagner said about his former pupil.
With Kimbrel still performing at the top of his game right now, he'll have an opportunity to keep climbing the all-time list.
Right now, he trails John Franco by one save for the sixth spot. Kenley Jansen, the only other active pitcher on the list, is two clear of the Orioles' shutout man with 425. Francisco Rodriguez holds fourth place with 437 saves.
Where the the star closer ultimately ranks will be seen, but right now, he's just hoping he can help his new team win ball games, and be a major part in them bringing home a World Series title.