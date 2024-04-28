Baltimore Orioles Closer’s Status Unclear After Leaving Game With Injury
The Baltimore Orioles have another potential pitching problem in the form of closer Craig Kimbrel.
The veteran closer left in the ninth inning of the Orioles’ loss to the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards on Sunday with what Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde called upper back tightness.
He told reporters, including MLB.com, that it is not clear if it’s a concern moving forward and had no update on Kimbrel’s availability for Monday.
Kimbrel blew his second save in three days. Kimbrel entered the game in the ninth and after walking Oakland leadoff hitter Darell Hernaiz, he took an injury timeout to chat with Orioles trainers and throw a warm-up pitch.
He stayed in the game, but the next hitter, Kyle McCann, hit a two-run homer off Kimbrel to give the Athletics a 7-6 lead.
After that, Hyde took Kimbrel out of the game and replaced him with Dillon Tate, who was able to retire the side and restrict the damage to two runs.
Kimbrel is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA with seven saves. He has 424 career saves.
The timing couldn’t be worse for the Orioles, who are about to host the New York Yankees in a four-game series on Monday.
Baltimore has battled injuries in its pitching staff, but the majority have been in the starting rotation. The Orioles are preparing to welcome back Kyle Bradish after an elbow injury delayed his start to the season. John Means made his sixth rehab start on Sunday and looked the sharpest he has since March.
Another starter, Tyler Wells, is on the injured list.
Losing Kimbrel would throw into question who would take the ninth inning in save situations. No other Orioles reliever has recorded a save this season.