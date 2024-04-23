Baltimore Orioles Could Pull Trade for Marlins Aces at Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have taken over the top spot in the American League East, now ahead of the New York Yankees. After a slow start offensively, the Orioles have started to improve on that side of the baseball, showing what they can do when at their best.
Corbin Burnes has been as good as anyone in baseball this season and is one of the main reasons why they find themselves in the position they're currently in. Baltimore's front office understood they needed an ace-caliber arm in the offseason and did so in a big way, now finding success due to the move they made.
With that deal for Burnes, the Orioles left themselves in a position to add another arm at the deadline if needed. By only trading Joey Ortiz and DL Hall, the farm system is still one of the best in baseball and has multiple players who could be dealt.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed his seven early predictions for the MLB trade deadline, writing that the Miami Marlins will be the most active sellers. Kelly writes that a "prospect-rich team" like Baltimore could put together a great package, but the Atlanta Braves, who need pitching after Spencer Strider went down, will be in the mix to land Jesus Luzardo.
While the Braves could put together a good package for the left-hander, if the Orioles front office wanted to make a deal for the Peru native, they should be able to put together the best package.
Luzardo has struggled this season, posting an ERA of 6.58. However, he's playing on arguably the worst team in baseball and a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs.