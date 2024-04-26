Baltimore Orioles Leadership Joins Baltimore Ravens During NFL Draft
Members of the Baltimore Orioles’ leadership team joined the Baltimore Ravens in their draft room during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, according to The Athletic.
Both Orioles general manager Mike Elias and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal were invited to join the Ravens, led by general manager Eric DeCosta.
DeCosta was returning the favor that Elias and Mejdal paid to him a couple of years ago. In 2022, when the Orioles has the No. 1 overall pick, the Orioles brass invited DeCosta to join them.
The Orioles took Jackson Holliday with that pick. Holliday, who was baseball’s No. 1 prospect for more than a year, was called up by the Orioles earlier this month.
While Holliday has struggled at the plate — he is batting .059 so far in his career — there is belief that it’s only a matter of time before Holliday comes around.
So, will having Elias and Mejdal in the draft room give DeCosta and the Ravens the same kind of luck?
Well, Baltimore selected Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick on Thursday. Wiggins is just 20 years old, played three years for the Tigers and 21 pass breakups with three interceptions.
The Ravens are coming off a tremendous season in which they won the AFC North Division and reached the AFC Championship Game, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs before losing. The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl and claim their second straight title, and third in four years.
The Orioles are preparing to start a seven-game homestand on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, followed by the New York Yankees.