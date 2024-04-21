Baltimore Orioles Match Rare Feats During Hot Streak
The 2024 MLB season is only a few weeks old, but the Baltimore Orioles are already making plenty of history.
Their latest additions to the record book came during Wednesday's 4-2 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles clubbed three home runs for the fifth game in a row, becoming the first team since the 2022 Atlanta Braves to do so (per @MLBStats).
All four of Baltimore's runs came via the long ball. Gunnar Henderson cracked a leadoff homer against Pablo Lopez in the bottom of the first, then Anthony Santander tied the score at 2-2 with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh. Cedric Mullins continued his amazing week with a dramatic two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth, clinching the series sweep for Baltimore.
It was just the fourth time in franchise history that the Orioles hit a leadoff home run and a walk-off home run in the same game. The last time was on May 23, 2000, when Brady Anderson and Cal Ripken Jr. pulled it off against the Seattle Mariners.
Given the abundance of power throughout their lineup, it's not surprising to see the Orioles making so much history in that department.
They lead the Major Leagues with 33 home runs through 21 games.
If they maintain that pace for the entire year, they'll finish with roughly 250 homers in 162 games. That would put them right around their franchise record and have them competing for a Top 10 spot in MLB history for most home runs hit in a single season.