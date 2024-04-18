Baltimore Orioles Named Trade Partner for Potential Ace Pitcher
Despite a somewhat slow start for the Baltimore Orioles, they're currently just 0.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.
The Orioles made one of the surprise moves of the offseason, acquiring Corbin Burnes in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Baltimore, who many believe has the best farm system in baseball, moved just two prospects in the deal. By doing so, they kept many of their top prospects to use in future trades.
If the front office is looking to make another move prior to the trade deadline, getting an ace-caliber arm with control should be a priority. Whoever they bring in should, at the very least, somewhat fit this timeline with their young talent.
Despite being in the big leagues for seven years, Burnes is still just 29-years-old. He's older than most of the core but still fits a timeline of winning in the next four to five seasons.
David Schoenfield of ESPN listed the Orioles as a trade partner for a surprise pitcher who could end up on the market depending on how his team plays.
According to Schoenfield, Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners could be a potential trade candidate.
Gilbert, 26-years-old, is the ideal trade target for Baltimore. With club control through 2026, the right-hander would give the Orioles all they can ask for. He's young, still relatively cheap, and fits the timeline better than most other pitchers who will be on the market.
He's thrown well this season, posting a 2.33 ERA in his first four starts. He's also thrown in over 185.0 innings in each of the last two seasons, making him a reliable arm to count on.