Baltimore Orioles Star Jackson Holliday Reveals Feelings on Slow Start
The start of Jackson Holliday's career hasn't gone as many expected, currently 1-30 with 16 strikeouts. When the Baltimore Orioles called him up, the hope was for the 20-year-old to come in and make an immediate impact.
While the beginning of his career has been rough, allowing him time to get used to the big leagues is something the front office needs to do.
Just because Holliday was the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball doesn't make him different from the other young players who struggled early on in their careers.
The left-handed hitter understands he's struggling and instead of backing down from it, he's making adjustments and continues to work hard. Holliday had the following to say about some of the struggles he's dealing with, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
“I’m going through a little bit of some adjustments right now,” Jackson said. “Obviously, not the start I was hoping for, but the past few games I feel like there’s some good things. Like, I’ve hit the ball in the middle of the field pretty well and then a lot of off-speed pitches to the middle of the field, which I’m happy with. I had a few lineouts against Minnesota."
Getting back into a groove will be important for the young Orioles star, as he proved in Spring Training that he can play at the highest level. Spring Training isn't exactly the big leagues, but Holliday impressed and should be able to find a way to get back to that.
In Spring Training, the Oklahoma native slashed .311/.354/.600 with three doubles, two triples, and two home runs. He did strikeout 15 times with just three walks but for the most part, he competed in the box, even when he wasn't getting on base.
Holliday will have a chance to find a grove as Baltimore takes on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night for Game 1 of a three-game set.