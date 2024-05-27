Baltimore Orioles Star Reinforces Ace Status With Latest No-Hit Bid
The worry with any pitcher that gets a late start to the season is whether they can catch up to the rest of the team and reclaim their form.
With Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, he reinforced the point that he’s back with his exceptional performance against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The 27-year-old right-hander tossed the longest no-hit bid of his Major League career, throwing seven innings in the Orioles’ 4-1 win over the White Sox.
Baltimore, careful to not push Bradish any further, pulled him after he threw 103 pitches, which happens to be the most of an O’s starter this season. Danny Coulombe lost the no-hitter in the eighth after he allowed a solo home run. But, it was the only run the White Sox scored.
By then Bradish had done more than enough.
Along with the no hits, he matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts. He also walked four.
This is what the Orioles envisioned when they traded for Corbin Burnes in the offseason — pairing a Cy Young winner in Burnes with an emerging Cy Young candidate in Bradish, who finished in the Top 5 in American League Cy Young voting last season and earned All-MLB status.
Bradish started spring training with a right UCL sprain and underwent a PRP injection. There was worry that Bradish might need the dreaded Tommy John surgery.
Fortunately, he didn’t. He was able to rest and rehab and return. And while only had a 1-0 record, the rest of his numbers are exceptional.
In five starts he has a 1.75 ERA in 25.2 innings with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks.
If anyone needed any further convincing, Bradish proved he’s back to himself. That’s great news for a team that now has three starting pitchers on the injured list and can’t afford anyone else to backslide.